Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,536,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,245 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.17% of Texas Instruments worth $298,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $199.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.