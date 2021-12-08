Terra (LUNA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.56 Billion

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $70.88 or 0.00140787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $27.06 billion and approximately $2.56 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 854,840,091 coins and its circulating supply is 381,752,835 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.