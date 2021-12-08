Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 61,496 shares.The stock last traded at $17.45 and had previously closed at $17.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 19.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 76,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

