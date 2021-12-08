Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tecsys in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$33.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.95 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on TCS. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Tecsys to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

TCS stock opened at C$49.04 on Monday. Tecsys has a 52 week low of C$39.18 and a 52 week high of C$66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$714.17 million and a P/E ratio of 153.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.69%.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

