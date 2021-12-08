TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) PT Lowered to €15.00

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €17.75 ($19.94) to €15.00 ($16.85) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TMVWY. Oddo Bhf downgraded TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from €45.00 ($50.56) to €21.00 ($23.60) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

TeamViewer stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,044. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32. TeamViewer has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

