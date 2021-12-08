TD Securities Analysts Give Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) a C$55.00 Price Target

TD Securities set a C$55.00 price objective on Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.70.

TSE EIF opened at C$41.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.75. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$34.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$342.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.9200002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.41%.

In other Exchange Income news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$4,988,267.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$589,772.50.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

