Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to announce $2.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $7.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $672,081.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,157. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after buying an additional 1,743,918 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,209,000 after buying an additional 652,265 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,158,000 after buying an additional 469,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after buying an additional 459,378 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

