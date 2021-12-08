Tatro Capital LLC Has $318,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tatro Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $208,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 77.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 625,850 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $153,473,000 after acquiring an additional 273,689 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 48.8% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 305 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

NYSE:MCD opened at $259.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.80. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $260.38. The company has a market cap of $194.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

