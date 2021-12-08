Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.36% of Talos Energy worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $4,654,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 59,965 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 52,438 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TALO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Timothy S. Duncan purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $890.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.04. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

