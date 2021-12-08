TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 6.4% Higher

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price traded up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.01. 130,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,634,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,586,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,106 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 35,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 986,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

