TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 6.4% Higher

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price traded up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.01. 130,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,634,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.26.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
