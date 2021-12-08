Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $25,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $7.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 million, a P/E ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sypris Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 13.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sypris Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

