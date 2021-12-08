Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $25,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ SYPR opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $7.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 million, a P/E ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.59.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Sypris Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
