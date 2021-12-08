Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $412.40

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 412.40 ($5.47) and last traded at GBX 417.60 ($5.54), with a volume of 1656875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475 ($6.30).

SYNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.95) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Synthomer to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 568 ($7.53) to GBX 400 ($5.30) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.29) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 576.88 ($7.65).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 484.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 511.53. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.50.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

