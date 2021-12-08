Supreme Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.20 (LON:SUP)

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SUP opened at GBX 201.55 ($2.67) on Wednesday. Supreme has a 1 year low of GBX 140 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 225 ($2.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £235.06 million and a PE ratio of 22.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 187.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 195.44.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.18) target price on shares of Supreme in a research note on Tuesday.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

