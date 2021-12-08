Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Purchases 19,217 Shares of Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 19,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,593.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 1,500 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $6,570.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 10,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 10,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,264.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 9,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $75,460.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $23,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 22,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00.

SUP opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $117.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 4.53. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.69 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Superior Industries International by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 40,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Superior Industries International by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 42,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its position in Superior Industries International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 182,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

