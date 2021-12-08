Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SUMO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 3.23. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $384,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,213 shares of company stock worth $2,174,438. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

