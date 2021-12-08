Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 104,362 shares.The stock last traded at $5.12 and had previously closed at $5.00.

SMMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $512.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.11% and a negative net margin of 424.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 148.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2,084.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 329,898 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 17.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 436,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 64,251 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $143,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

