Strs Ohio Sells 13,653 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,104 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 13,653 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.8% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tesla were worth $215,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 420,671 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $330,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,813 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 1,766 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 27.1% during the third quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 476 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 54.1% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,839,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,070,860 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,051.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 340.37, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $998.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $791.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $768.57.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

