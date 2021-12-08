Strs Ohio Has $111.68 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,866 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $111,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Amundi bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,850,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $102,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $144.85 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $174.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.17.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 505,826 shares of company stock worth $67,899,321. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
