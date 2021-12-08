Strs Ohio Has $111.68 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,866 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $111,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Amundi bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,850,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $102,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $144.85 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $174.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 505,826 shares of company stock worth $67,899,321. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

