Strs Ohio Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 417,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,641 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $80,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 181.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $204.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.41 and its 200 day moving average is $209.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.11 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

