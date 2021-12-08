Strs Ohio Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,214 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $131,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $151.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $152.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

