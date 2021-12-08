Strike (STRK) Price Down 14.9% This Week

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. Strike has a market capitalization of $124.41 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.64 or 0.00081108 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00058343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,358.15 or 0.08697378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00062863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00081700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,659.36 or 1.01098807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,061,218 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

