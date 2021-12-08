Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 733 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 108.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Mizuho increased their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Shares of EXC opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

