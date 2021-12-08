Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,388 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIGB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $442,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $942,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.67. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $56.32.

