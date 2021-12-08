Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE:NUV opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.