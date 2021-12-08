Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 114.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $120,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $10,957,508. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $716.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $711.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.90. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $337.83 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

