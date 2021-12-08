Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.10% of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 286,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 189,453 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 553.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund alerts:

MCA stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.