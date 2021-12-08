Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 495,296 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 140,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.26.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

