Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

