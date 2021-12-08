Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 3,489 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.