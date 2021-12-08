Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

VTI stock opened at $239.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $188.60 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

