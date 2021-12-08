Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 55,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

NYSE:UTF opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.