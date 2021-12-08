Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $455.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.82. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.08 and a fifty-two week high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

