Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 506 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,482 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 868.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.0% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 33,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total transaction of $67,544,175.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $40,233,539.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,631,467 shares of company stock valued at $660,162,824. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $138.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

