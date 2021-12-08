StoneX Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,715 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after buying an additional 6,687,109 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $993,555,000 after buying an additional 312,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $811,146,000 after buying an additional 2,426,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,165,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $709,976,000 after purchasing an additional 378,121 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

