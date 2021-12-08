StoneX Group Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $125,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of ISCG stock opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $58.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.