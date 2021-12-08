StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Glenn Henry Stevens Purchases 2,500 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 2,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.02 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNEX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,505. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

