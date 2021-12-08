StoneX Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,202 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Bank boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.3% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Starbucks stock opened at $116.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

