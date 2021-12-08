StoneX Group Inc. Buys New Shares in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7,172.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $575,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $661,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,423,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,554,000.

Shares of NFTY opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

