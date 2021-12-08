Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 4,726 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $434,744.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20.

On Monday, November 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28.

On Monday, October 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,653 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $722,848.45.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,698 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $296,024.56.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $207,229.83.

On Friday, September 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $9,676,488.72.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.56. 1,480,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.03. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 5,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

