Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 4,726 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $434,744.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20.
- On Monday, November 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28.
- On Monday, October 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,653 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $722,848.45.
- On Tuesday, September 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,698 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $296,024.56.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $207,229.83.
- On Friday, September 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $9,676,488.72.
Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.56. 1,480,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.03. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 5,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.