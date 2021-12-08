Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

STL stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $75,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,664 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

