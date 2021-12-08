Stephenson National Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after buying an additional 1,612,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after buying an additional 1,104,380 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $49,030,000. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 72.6% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 737,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,570,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,167,000 after buying an additional 283,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

