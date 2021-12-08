Stephenson National Bank & Trust Raises Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 2.1% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust owned about 0.08% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOND traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.43. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,020. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.11. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $113.16.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.