Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New $78,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

NYSE:GD traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.48. 9,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,879. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.77 and a 200 day moving average of $196.34. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

