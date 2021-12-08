Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $196,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in American International Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,720,413,000 after purchasing an additional 387,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,351,000 after buying an additional 386,999 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $982,808,000 after buying an additional 848,957 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,278,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,080,000 after buying an additional 548,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.02. 90,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.40.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

