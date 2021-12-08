Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $11.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.54. 14,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,507. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.55 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

