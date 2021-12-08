Stephenson National Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 6,974 Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $128,976,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $92,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

MNTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

MNTV traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.99. 27,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Momentive Global news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 17,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $428,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,178 shares of company stock worth $2,471,119 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

