Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0794 on Top Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Status has a market cap of $275.64 million and approximately $17.49 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One Status coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00044096 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.00220362 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.