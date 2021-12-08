State Street Corp Takes $343,000 Position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 55,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

