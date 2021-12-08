State Street Corp Purchases 130,310 Shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) by 302.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,310 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Otonomy were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Otonomy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 24,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $124.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.77. Otonomy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

OTIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

