State Street Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 85.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Eastern were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EML. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The Eastern Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

In other news, Director James A. Mitarotonda purchased 44,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $1,022,144.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

